The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $377.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $377.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $485.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.74 and its 200 day moving average is $444.46. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

