Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Constellium by 12.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.