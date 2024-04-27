Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target to $37.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $457.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $36,647.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

