Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 50.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 394,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

