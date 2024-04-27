Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$17.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.39.

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$6.72 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.38. The company has a market cap of C$606.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.79.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

