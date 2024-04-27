Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,164,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

