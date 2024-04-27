Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $518.02 million, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.