Short Interest in Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Increases By 400.0%

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fuchs Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.08. Fuchs has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.
Fuchs Company Profile
