John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JHS opened at $11.18 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.