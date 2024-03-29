Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $73,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $373,367.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,329,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,172 shares of company stock worth $19,823,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

