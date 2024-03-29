Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 415.2% in March

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 415.2% from the February 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDF stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

