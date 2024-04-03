DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $379.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.62.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

