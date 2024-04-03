EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $271.43 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

