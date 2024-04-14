DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

