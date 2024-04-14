iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,397 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $99.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

