Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.68.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. 3,164,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

