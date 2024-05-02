Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tenable were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

