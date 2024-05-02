Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,507,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.