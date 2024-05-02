Intrust Bank NA Has $387,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Perficient were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Perficient by 69.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 563,290 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $32,578,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 56.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 466,158 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6,104.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,010 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 159,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Perficient from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Articles

