Canton Hathaway LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 492.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE NXE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.83. 4,489,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

