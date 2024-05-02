Head to Head Contrast: Fisker (FSRN) and Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Fisker Competitors -150.59% -25.89% -9.13%

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 3.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 961 2495 3378 151 2.39

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fisker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Fisker’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$939.95 million -0.02 Fisker Competitors $849.10 billion $2.43 billion -6.55

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

