Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $395.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 995,293 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 490,370 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $3,608,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.