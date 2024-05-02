Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 995,293 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 490,370 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $3,608,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
