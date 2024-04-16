Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $86.17

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 16.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

