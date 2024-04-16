Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Declines By 14.6%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $454.03 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
