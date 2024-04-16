Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
APPS stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
