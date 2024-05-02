Aris Mining (ARMN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aris Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 202.00 Aris Mining Competitors $1.62 billion -$84.44 million 3.99

Aris Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -51.60% -3.37% -0.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Aris Mining and its competitors' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aris Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 856 3255 3967 103 2.41

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 234.99%. Given Aris Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Aris Mining beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

