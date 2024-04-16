Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $91.55 Average PT from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

