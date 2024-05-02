Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 241,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $812,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.16. 1,500,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,785. The company has a market capitalization of $431.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.