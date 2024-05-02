GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.09 and a 200 day moving average of $143.16. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

