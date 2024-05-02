Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $530.00 at Mizuho

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $525.00 to $530.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $579.83.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $514.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $543.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.88. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $441.06 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

