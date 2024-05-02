One Day In July LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,202. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.01. The stock has a market cap of $430.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

