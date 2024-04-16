Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

