Harvest Finance Price Hits $80.72 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $55.29 million and $23.63 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $80.72 or 0.00136051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,003 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

