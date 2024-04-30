Radicle Price Reaches $1.55 on Major Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Radicle has a market cap of $80.22 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,622,094 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

