Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Decreases By 15.8%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 768,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,708. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

