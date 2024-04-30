Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Decreases By 15.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 768,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,708. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

