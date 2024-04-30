Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Decreases By 15.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 768,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,708. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
