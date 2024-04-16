O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $1,220.00 at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.59.

Shares of ORLY traded up $17.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,086.36. The company had a trading volume of 114,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,193. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,089.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,005.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

