17,829 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,178,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 669,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after buying an additional 649,939 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

