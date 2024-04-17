Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

