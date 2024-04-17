2,600 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after buying an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after buying an additional 356,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,122,000 after buying an additional 295,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. TD Cowen upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AJG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,358. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $198.52 and a 12-month high of $256.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.60 and its 200 day moving average is $238.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

