3,066 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,857,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,695,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,628 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.74.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

