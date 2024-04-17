Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes $492,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 63,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.