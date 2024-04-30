NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 288,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

