NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 288,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
