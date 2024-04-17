8,000 Shares in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Purchased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Bankwell Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 134.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile



Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

