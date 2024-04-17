Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,266 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 7.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.