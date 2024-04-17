Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

