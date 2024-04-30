Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4983 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Bâloise’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Bâloise Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEY opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.
About Bâloise
