Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4983 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Bâloise’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEY opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

