Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $235.19 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $235.19 million and $6.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00054244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,116,553,837 coins and its circulating supply is 859,020,977 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

