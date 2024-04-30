Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,195 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after buying an additional 1,112,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after buying an additional 418,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 355,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $180.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.