Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 257.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,166 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 108,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

RQI opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

