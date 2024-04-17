Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $34,672.66 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00085990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013009 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003219 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

